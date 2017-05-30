Heartland Financial USA (HTLF) Earns Daily News Sentiment Rating of 0.35

Headlines about Heartland Financial USA (NASDAQ:HTLF) have trended positive this week, according to AlphaOne Sentiment. The research group, a unit of Accern, rates the sentiment of media coverage by analyzing more than twenty million news and blog sources. AlphaOne ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Heartland Financial USA earned a news impact score of 0.35 on AlphaOne’s scale. AlphaOne also gave media stories about the bank an impact score of 72 out of 100, meaning that recent media coverage is likely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the immediate future.

Heartland Financial USA (NASDAQ:HTLF) opened at 45.10 on Tuesday. Heartland Financial USA has a 52 week low of $32.41 and a 52 week high of $52.65. The company has a 50-day moving average of $47.98 and a 200-day moving average of $47.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.67 and a beta of 0.65.

Heartland Financial USA (NASDAQ:HTLF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 24th. The bank reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68. The company had revenue of $106.44 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $100.45 million. Heartland Financial USA had a net margin of 18.26% and a return on equity of 11.74%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.82 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Heartland Financial USA will post $2.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 19th will be paid a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 17th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.97%. Heartland Financial USA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.46%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on HTLF shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Heartland Financial USA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 13th. DA Davidson downgraded Heartland Financial USA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. Finally, FBR & Co reaffirmed a “mkt perform” rating and set a $52.00 price target (up from $50.00) on shares of Heartland Financial USA in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.75.

Heartland Financial USA Company Profile

Heartland Financial USA, Inc (Heartland) is a multi-bank holding company. The Company’s segments include community and other banking, and retail mortgage banking. Its community and other banking segment is engaged in making loans to, and generating deposits from, individuals and businesses in the markets where Heartland has banks.

