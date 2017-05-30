Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. Reduces Stake in Heartland Express, Inc. (HTLD)

Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. cut its stake in shares of Heartland Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLD) by 4.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 217,780 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 10,379 shares during the period. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. owned about 0.26% of Heartland Express worth $4,366,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HTLD. Fortaleza Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Heartland Express during the fourth quarter valued at $154,000. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan raised its position in shares of Heartland Express by 1.6% in the third quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 13,120 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $248,000 after buying an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Ramsey Quantitative Systems purchased a new position in shares of Heartland Express during the first quarter valued at approximately $448,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in Heartland Express during the fourth quarter valued at about $278,000. Finally, Suntrust Banks Inc. raised its position in Heartland Express by 16.7% in the first quarter. Suntrust Banks Inc. now owns 13,891 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $277,000 after buying an additional 1,984 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Heartland Express Inc. alerts:

Shares of Heartland Express, Inc. (NASDAQ HTLD) opened at 19.39 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.81 and a beta of 0.41. Heartland Express, Inc. has a 12-month low of $16.55 and a 12-month high of $22.69. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $19.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.36.

Heartland Express (NASDAQ:HTLD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 21st. The transportation company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.02. Heartland Express had a net margin of 9.20% and a return on equity of 11.56%. The company had revenue of $129.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $147.17 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.17 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Heartland Express, Inc. will post $0.70 earnings per share for the current year.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This news story was originally posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this news story on another publication, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of international copyright & trademark legislation. The original version of this news story can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/05/30/heartland-express-inc-htld-shares-sold-by-neville-rodie-shaw-inc-updated.html.

HTLD has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Heartland Express from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Heartland Express from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $18.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.00.

About Heartland Express

Heartland Express, Inc is a holding company. The Company is a short-to-medium haul truckload carrier. The Company focuses primarily on short- to medium-haul, asset-based dry van truckload services in regional markets near its terminals. The Company’s truckload services are primarily asset-based transportation services in the dry van truckload market, and it also offers truckload temperature-controlled transportation services and non-asset based brokerage services.

Receive News & Ratings for Heartland Express Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heartland Express Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.