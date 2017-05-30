Healthcare Trust Of America Inc (HTA) Receives Buy Rating from Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Inc

Healthcare Trust Of America Inc (NYSE:HTA)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Inc in a research note issued on Thursday, May 4th.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on HTA. Mizuho upgraded shares of Healthcare Trust Of America from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $29.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Healthcare Trust Of America from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $33.00 target price on shares of Healthcare Trust Of America in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Jefferies Group LLC raised their price objective on shares of Healthcare Trust Of America from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Healthcare Trust Of America in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.29.

Shares of Healthcare Trust Of America (NYSE:HTA) opened at 30.83 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 90.68 and a beta of 0.27. Healthcare Trust Of America has a 12-month low of $26.34 and a 12-month high of $34.64. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $31.39 and a 200 day moving average of $30.13.

Healthcare Trust Of America (NYSE:HTA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41. Healthcare Trust Of America had a net margin of 9.01% and a return on equity of 2.58%. The business had revenue of $124.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $122.79 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.40 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Healthcare Trust Of America will post $0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 5th will be given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 30th. Healthcare Trust Of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 413.81%.

In other Healthcare Trust Of America news, CEO Scott D. Peters sold 65,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.63, for a total transaction of $1,925,950.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 460,332 shares in the company, valued at $13,639,637.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Daniel S. Henson purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of $29.74 per share, for a total transaction of $297,400.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 13,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $408,657.34. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of HTA. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in Healthcare Trust Of America by 23.1% in the third quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 63,560 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,073,000 after buying an additional 11,913 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Healthcare Trust Of America by 0.6% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 246,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,041,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio boosted its position in shares of Healthcare Trust Of America by 0.4% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 204,539 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,672,000 after buying an additional 793 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Healthcare Trust Of America by 3.6% in the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 22,904 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $747,000 after buying an additional 786 shares during the last quarter. Finally, APG Asset Management US Inc. boosted its position in shares of Healthcare Trust Of America by 10.6% in the third quarter. APG Asset Management US Inc. now owns 3,122,018 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $101,840,000 after buying an additional 300,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.68% of the company’s stock.

Healthcare Trust of America, Inc is a real estate investment trust. The Company is an owner and operator of medical office buildings (MOBs) in the United States. The Company focuses on owning and operating MOBs that serve healthcare delivery and are located on health system campuses, near university medical centers, or in community core outpatient locations.

