USS Investment Management Ltd Holds Stake in Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (HCSG)

USS Investment Management Ltd maintained its position in Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,309,450 shares of the business services provider’s stock at the end of the first quarter. Healthcare Services Group makes up 1.4% of USS Investment Management Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. USS Investment Management Ltd owned approximately 3.16% of Healthcare Services Group worth $99,514,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fortaleza Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Healthcare Services Group by 161.9% in the fourth quarter. Fortaleza Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,990 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $195,000 after buying an additional 3,085 shares in the last quarter. Emerald Advisers Inc. PA bought a new position in shares of Healthcare Services Group during the first quarter worth about $204,000. Park National Corp OH bought a new position in shares of Healthcare Services Group during the first quarter worth about $212,000. Everence Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Healthcare Services Group during the first quarter worth about $213,000. Finally, Pacific Global Investment Management CO boosted its position in shares of Healthcare Services Group by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Pacific Global Investment Management CO now owns 5,636 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $221,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the period. 93.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ HCSG) traded down 0.36% during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $47.12. 191,396 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. Healthcare Services Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $34.83 and a 12-month high of $47.97. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $45.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.23 and a beta of 0.68.

Healthcare Services Group (NASDAQ:HCSG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 11th. The business services provider reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $404.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $416.40 million. Healthcare Services Group had a net margin of 4.95% and a return on equity of 23.71%. The business’s revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.26 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Healthcare Services Group, Inc. will post $1.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 19th will be paid a $0.1875 dividend. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.59%. This is an increase from Healthcare Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 17th. Healthcare Services Group’s payout ratio is 69.16%.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “USS Investment Management Ltd Holds Stake in Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (HCSG)” was first reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this piece of content on another domain, it was stolen and republished in violation of international copyright & trademark legislation. The original version of this piece of content can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/05/30/healthcare-services-group-inc-hcsg-position-held-by-uss-investment-management-ltd-updated.html.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Healthcare Services Group from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Credit Suisse Group AG began coverage on Healthcare Services Group in a research note on Friday, May 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Healthcare Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.25.

In related news, General Counsel Jason J. Bundick sold 4,800 shares of Healthcare Services Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.98, for a total value of $201,504.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 3,460 shares in the company, valued at $145,250.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Daniel P. Mccartney sold 113,901 shares of Healthcare Services Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.87, for a total transaction of $5,224,638.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Healthcare Services Group

Healthcare Services Group, Inc provides management, administrative and operating services to the housekeeping, laundry, linen, facility maintenance and dietary service departments of the healthcare industry, including nursing homes, retirement complexes, rehabilitation centers and hospitals located throughout the United States.

