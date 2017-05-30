Health Insurance Innovations Inc (HIIQ) Upgraded at Raymond James Financial, Inc.

Raymond James Financial, Inc. upgraded shares of Health Insurance Innovations Inc (NASDAQ:HIIQ) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, May 4th. Raymond James Financial, Inc. currently has $20.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Health Insurance Innovations from a b- rating to a c rating in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of Health Insurance Innovations in a report on Thursday, March 30th. They set an overweight rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Canaccord Genuity started coverage on shares of Health Insurance Innovations in a report on Monday, March 13th. They set a buy rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Health Insurance Innovations from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, First Analysis started coverage on shares of Health Insurance Innovations in a report on Friday, March 3rd. They set an overweight rating on the stock. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $24.00.

Health Insurance Innovations (NASDAQ HIIQ) opened at 21.80 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $257.61 million, a P/E ratio of 19.68 and a beta of 0.67. Health Insurance Innovations has a 52 week low of $3.72 and a 52 week high of $22.83. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $18.43 and a 200-day moving average of $16.53.

Health Insurance Innovations (NASDAQ:HIIQ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.05. Health Insurance Innovations had a net margin of 2.91% and a return on equity of 16.47%. The company had revenue of $55.87 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.18 million. Analysts forecast that Health Insurance Innovations will post $1.44 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Sheldon Wang sold 7,560 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.77, for a total transaction of $126,781.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 250,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,192,516.77. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Michael D. Hershberger sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.90, for a total transaction of $89,500.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 118,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,118,805.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 3,161,901 shares of company stock valued at $42,504,453. 52.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in Health Insurance Innovations during the first quarter valued at about $118,000. Acrospire Investment Management LLC increased its position in Health Insurance Innovations by 36.8% in the first quarter. Acrospire Investment Management LLC now owns 11,505 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $184,000 after buying an additional 3,094 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Health Insurance Innovations by 11.5% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 12,270 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $197,000 after buying an additional 1,266 shares in the last quarter. Segantii Capital Management Ltd purchased a new position in Health Insurance Innovations during the first quarter valued at about $229,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Health Insurance Innovations during the first quarter valued at about $252,000. 23.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Health Insurance Innovations, Inc is a developer, distributor and cloud-based administrator of individual and family health insurance plans (IFPs) and supplemental products, which include short-term medical (STM) insurance plans, and guaranteed-issue and underwritten hospital indemnity plans. The Company also develops, distributes and administers supplemental products, which include a range of additional insurance and non-insurance products, such as pharmacy benefit cards, dental plans, vision plans, cancer/critical illness plans, deductible and gap protection plans, and life insurance policies that are purchased as supplements to IFP.

