Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Health Insurance Innovations Inc (HIIQ) to “Buy”

Health Insurance Innovations Inc (NASDAQ:HIIQ) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, May 5th. The brokerage presently has a $22.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 0.92% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Health Insurance Innovations, Inc. operates as a developer and administrator of web-based individual health insurance plans and ancillary products. Its product portfolio consists of short-term medical plans, accident, sickness & hospital medical plans, ancillary insurance, life insurance, lifestyle and discount services. Health Insurance Innovations, Inc. is based in Tampa, Florida. “

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Raymond James Financial, Inc. upgraded shares of Health Insurance Innovations from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Health Insurance Innovations from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of Health Insurance Innovations in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Canaccord Genuity started coverage on shares of Health Insurance Innovations in a research report on Monday, March 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. Finally, First Analysis started coverage on Health Insurance Innovations in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.00.

Shares of Health Insurance Innovations (HIIQ) opened at 21.80 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $257.61 million, a PE ratio of 19.68 and a beta of 0.67. Health Insurance Innovations has a 1-year low of $3.72 and a 1-year high of $22.83. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $18.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.53.

Health Insurance Innovations (NASDAQ:HIIQ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $55.87 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.18 million. Health Insurance Innovations had a return on equity of 16.47% and a net margin of 2.91%. On average, analysts forecast that Health Insurance Innovations will post $1.44 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Michael W. Kosloske sold 3,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.16, for a total transaction of $39,480,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,316. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Sheldon Wang sold 12,417 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.18, for a total transaction of $262,992.06. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 226,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,791,996.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,161,901 shares of company stock valued at $42,504,453 over the last ninety days. 52.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HIIQ. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in Health Insurance Innovations during the first quarter valued at $118,000. Acrospire Investment Management LLC raised its position in Health Insurance Innovations by 36.8% in the first quarter. Acrospire Investment Management LLC now owns 11,505 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $184,000 after buying an additional 3,094 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Health Insurance Innovations by 11.5% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 12,270 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $197,000 after buying an additional 1,266 shares during the last quarter. Segantii Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in Health Insurance Innovations during the first quarter valued at $229,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Health Insurance Innovations during the first quarter valued at $252,000. 23.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Health Insurance Innovations

Health Insurance Innovations, Inc is a developer, distributor and cloud-based administrator of individual and family health insurance plans (IFPs) and supplemental products, which include short-term medical (STM) insurance plans, and guaranteed-issue and underwritten hospital indemnity plans. The Company also develops, distributes and administers supplemental products, which include a range of additional insurance and non-insurance products, such as pharmacy benefit cards, dental plans, vision plans, cancer/critical illness plans, deductible and gap protection plans, and life insurance policies that are purchased as supplements to IFP.

