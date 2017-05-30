HDFC Bank Limited (HDB) Shares Bought by Eqis Capital Management Inc.

Eqis Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB) by 69.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,808 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 2,372 shares during the period. Eqis Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in HDFC Bank Limited were worth $437,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Creative Planning raised its position in HDFC Bank Limited by 6.3% in the first quarter. Creative Planning now owns 1,700 shares of the bank’s stock worth $128,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. increased its position in HDFC Bank Limited by 3.0% in the first quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,134 shares of the bank’s stock worth $461,000 after buying an additional 178 shares during the period. Sawtooth Solutions LLC increased its position in HDFC Bank Limited by 3.8% in the third quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 5,168 shares of the bank’s stock worth $372,000 after buying an additional 189 shares during the period. Capstone Asset Management Co. increased its position in HDFC Bank Limited by 0.8% in the first quarter. Capstone Asset Management Co. now owns 25,437 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,913,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the period. Finally, Rockefeller Financial Services Inc. increased its position in HDFC Bank Limited by 2.0% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Financial Services Inc. now owns 9,803 shares of the bank’s stock worth $737,000 after buying an additional 194 shares during the period. 18.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of HDFC Bank Limited (HDB) opened at 86.54 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $441.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 187.32 and a beta of 1.14. HDFC Bank Limited has a 52 week low of $59.00 and a 52 week high of $87.19. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $81.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $71.24.

HDB has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Nomura downgraded HDFC Bank Limited from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded HDFC Bank Limited from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded HDFC Bank Limited from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st.

About HDFC Bank Limited

HDFC Bank Limited (the Bank) is a holding company. The Bank offers a range of banking services covering commercial and investment banking on the wholesale side and transactional/branch banking on the retail side. It also offers financial services. The Bank’s segments include Treasury, Retail banking, Wholesale banking and Other banking business.

