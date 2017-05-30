Haynes International (HAYN) Earns Media Sentiment Score of 0.27

Media headlines about Haynes International (NASDAQ:HAYN) have been trending positive on Tuesday, Alpha One reports. Alpha One, a subsidiary of Accern, scores the sentiment of press coverage by analyzing more than 20 million news and blog sources. Alpha One ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Haynes International earned a news sentiment score of 0.27 on Alpha One’s scale. Alpha One also assigned news headlines about the basic materials company an impact score of 0 out of 100, indicating that recent press coverage is extremely unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the next few days.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on HAYN shares. Longbow Research started coverage on shares of Haynes International in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Haynes International from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.67.

Shares of Haynes International (HAYN) opened at 36.24 on Tuesday. Haynes International has a 52-week low of $27.79 and a 52-week high of $48.37. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $38.44 and its 200 day moving average is $40.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $449.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 136.75 and a beta of 1.65.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 30th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.43%. Haynes International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 275.01%.

About Haynes International

Haynes International, Inc (Haynes) is a producer of nickel- and cobalt-based alloys in flat product forms, such as sheet, coil and plate forms. The Company also produces its products as seamless and welded tubulars, and in slab, bar, billet and wire forms. It focuses on developing, manufacturing, marketing and distributing alloys, which are sold in the aerospace, chemical processing and industrial gas turbine industries.

