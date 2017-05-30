Hartford Financial Services Group Inc (HIG) Stake Decreased by Sei Investments Co.

Sei Investments Co. cut its stake in Hartford Financial Services Group Inc (NYSE:HIG) by 9.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 99,185 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 10,328 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Hartford Financial Services Group were worth $4,768,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Hartford Financial Services Group by 42.1% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 29,839,369 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,277,723,000 after buying an additional 8,835,456 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Hartford Financial Services Group by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 25,144,247 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,198,530,000 after buying an additional 1,025,637 shares in the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Hartford Financial Services Group by 21.8% in the first quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,140,185 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $295,159,000 after buying an additional 1,098,003 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Hartford Financial Services Group by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,873,318 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $232,220,000 after buying an additional 96,701 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC boosted its position in Hartford Financial Services Group by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 4,066,574 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $193,772,000 after buying an additional 207,200 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.59% of the company’s stock.

Get Hartford Financial Services Group Inc alerts:

Shares of Hartford Financial Services Group Inc (HIG) opened at 48.91 on Tuesday. Hartford Financial Services Group Inc has a 52-week low of $38.92 and a 52-week high of $50.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.89 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $48.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $48.18.

Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The insurance provider reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.02. Hartford Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 7.40% and a net margin of 4.90%. The business had revenue of $4.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.90 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.78 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Hartford Financial Services Group Inc will post $4.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be paid a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 30th. Hartford Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.26%.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “Hartford Financial Services Group Inc (HIG) Stake Decreased by Sei Investments Co.” was reported by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this piece of content on another publication, it was stolen and republished in violation of international trademark & copyright legislation. The legal version of this piece of content can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/05/30/hartford-financial-services-group-inc-hig-stake-decreased-by-sei-investments-co.html.

HIG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group AG reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $53.00 price objective on shares of Hartford Financial Services Group in a report on Sunday, February 5th. FBR & Co reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Hartford Financial Services Group in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Hartford Financial Services Group in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Hartford Financial Services Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Hartford Financial Services Group from $51.00 to $49.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.36.

In other Hartford Financial Services Group news, Director Teresa Wynn Roseborough bought 1,005 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $49.72 per share, with a total value of $49,968.60. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 5,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $286,138.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 1.23% of the company’s stock.

Hartford Financial Services Group Company Profile

Receive News & Ratings for Hartford Financial Services Group Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hartford Financial Services Group Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.