Handelsbanken Fonder AB Lowers Stake in First Republic Bank (FRC)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB cut its stake in shares of First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) by 6.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 664,000 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 47,000 shares during the period. First Republic Bank comprises approximately 1.7% of Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest position. Handelsbanken Fonder AB owned 0.42% of First Republic Bank worth $62,290,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of FRC. Keybank National Association OH increased its stake in shares of First Republic Bank by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 2,946 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $271,000 after buying an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Capital One National Association increased its position in shares of First Republic Bank by 0.4% in the third quarter. Capital One National Association now owns 13,882 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,070,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the period. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI increased its position in shares of First Republic Bank by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 6,785 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $625,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the period. Creative Planning increased its position in shares of First Republic Bank by 5.5% in the first quarter. Creative Planning now owns 1,160 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its position in shares of First Republic Bank by 2.1% in the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 4,946 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $380,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.08% of the company’s stock.

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) opened at 92.175 on Tuesday. First Republic Bank has a 52-week low of $63.97 and a 52-week high of $97.43. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $92.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $91.35. The company has a market cap of $14.49 billion, a PE ratio of 22.992 and a beta of 1.03.

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 13th. The bank reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01. First Republic Bank had a return on equity of 12.38% and a net margin of 27.98%. The business had revenue of $601.14 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $626.14 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.88 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that First Republic Bank will post $4.50 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 27th were given a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.73%. This is an increase from First Republic Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 25th. First Republic Bank’s payout ratio is presently 16.49%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on FRC. BMO Capital Markets restated a “hold” rating and set a $97.00 target price on shares of First Republic Bank in a research report on Friday. Jefferies Group LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $109.00 price target on shares of First Republic Bank in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods set a $90.00 price target on First Republic Bank and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research cut First Republic Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, Barclays PLC lowered their target price on First Republic Bank from $102.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $98.62.

First Republic Bank Company Profile

First Republic Bank is a commercial bank and trust company. The Bank specializes in providing services, including private banking, private business banking, real estate lending and wealth management services, including trust and custody services, to clients in selected metropolitan areas in the United States.

