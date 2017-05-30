Vetr Inc. Downgrades Hain Celestial Group Inc (HAIN) to Buy

Vetr lowered shares of Hain Celestial Group Inc (NASDAQ:HAIN) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report published on Monday, May 8th. They currently have $41.00 price objective on the stock.

HAIN has been the topic of several other reports. Jefferies Group LLC reiterated a buy rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of Hain Celestial Group in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Argus downgraded shares of Hain Celestial Group from a buy rating to a hold rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $33.95 to $34.46 in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Hain Celestial Group from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, March 17th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an outperform rating and set a $45.00 target price on shares of Hain Celestial Group in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares Inc set a $45.00 target price on shares of Hain Celestial Group and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Hain Celestial Group has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $42.97.

Hain Celestial Group (HAIN) traded down 0.39% during midday trading on Monday, hitting $35.82. 1,087,693 shares of the company were exchanged. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.71 billion, a PE ratio of 17.93 and a beta of 0.97. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $36.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.67. Hain Celestial Group has a one year low of $32.87 and a one year high of $56.99.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in Hain Celestial Group by 0.6% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 49,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,832,000 after buying an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in Hain Celestial Group by 67.8% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 17,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $630,000 after buying an additional 6,882 shares in the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its position in Hain Celestial Group by 8.2% in the first quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 6,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,000 after buying an additional 496 shares in the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp ET AL purchased a new position in Hain Celestial Group during the first quarter worth about $201,000. Finally, Barings LLC purchased a new position in Hain Celestial Group during the first quarter worth about $634,000. 84.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hain Celestial Group Company Profile

The Hain Celestial Group, Inc is an organic and natural products company. The Company and its subsidiaries manufacture, market, distribute and sell organic and natural products under brand names which are sold as better-for-you products. The Company’s segments include United States, United Kingdom, Hain Pure Protein and Rest of World.

