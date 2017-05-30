Gulfport Energy Co. (GPOR) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Williams Capital

Williams Capital reiterated their buy rating on shares of Gulfport Energy Co. (NASDAQ:GPOR) in a research report report published on Tuesday, May 9th. They currently have a $27.00 target price on the oil and gas producer’s stock.

“We atribute the well outperformance to its enhanced comple�on designs, which should help validate the upside to the SCOOP acquisi�on, as well as put GPOR in the beat -and-raise camp with a posi�ve rate of change. Management will host its earnings call this morning (May 9th ) at 9:00 AM ET. We reaﬃrm our Buy rating a nd $27 PT. We expect shares to react positive to its initial SCOOP well results. Key Points Flow back on ini�al SCOOP wells outperforming 30%-35%. GPOR recently turned-to-sales its ﬁrst two gross (1.2 net) SCOOP wells, the Vinson 2-22X27H and 3R-22X27H (lateral lengths averaging 8,500 �) located in the wet gas window in Southern Grady County with 24-hour IP rates of 14.9 Mmcfe/d (97.7% nat gas) and 17.2 Mmcfe/d (98.3% nat gas), respec�vely. Moreover, these wells are showcasing an early ﬂow-back outperformance of ~30% to oﬀse�ng wells and by as much as 35% to its SCOOP wet gas type curve. We atribute the well out performance to its enhanced comple�on designs. Speciﬁcally, these wells u�lized 180- foot stage spacing with ~ 2,400 pounds of proppant per foot of lateral. During the summer, GPOR expect to spud a well in the Springer (~38,600 net prospec�ve acres) and Sycamore (40,000 net prospec�ve acres) – stay tuned.”,” Williams Capital’s analyst commented.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on GPOR. Barclays PLC reissued an overweight rating and issued a $30.00 target price (down from $35.00) on shares of Gulfport Energy in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Gulfport Energy from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Credit Suisse Group AG reissued a buy rating and issued a $33.00 target price on shares of Gulfport Energy in a research report on Sunday, February 5th. Scotiabank set a $35.00 target price on Gulfport Energy and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded Gulfport Energy to an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, January 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $29.45.

Gulfport Energy (NASDAQ GPOR) traded down 2.11% during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $14.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 170,074 shares. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $16.13 and a 200 day moving average of $19.88. Gulfport Energy has a 52-week low of $14.77 and a 52-week high of $34.67. The firm’s market cap is $2.72 billion.

Gulfport Energy (NASDAQ:GPOR) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $333 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $224.93 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.14 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 112.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Gulfport Energy will post $1.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its stake in shares of Gulfport Energy by 1.5% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 23,201 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $399,000 after buying an additional 334 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Gulfport Energy by 1.2% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 37,541 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $646,000 after buying an additional 453 shares during the period. CSS LLC IL raised its stake in shares of Gulfport Energy by 9.0% in the third quarter. CSS LLC IL now owns 8,500 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $240,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC raised its stake in shares of Gulfport Energy by 2.8% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 27,372 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $471,000 after buying an additional 756 shares during the period. Finally, OppenheimerFunds Inc. raised its stake in shares of Gulfport Energy by 3.6% in the first quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 22,074 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $379,000 after buying an additional 763 shares during the period. 85.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Gulfport Energy Company Profile

Gulfport Energy Corporation is an oil and natural gas exploration and production company. The Company focuses on the exploitation and acquisition of natural gas, natural gas liquids and crude oil in the United States. The Company’s properties are located in the Utica Shale in Eastern Ohio and along the Louisiana Gulf Coast in the West Cote Blanche Bay (WCBB) and Hackberry fields.

