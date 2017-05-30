Grubman Wealth Management Takes Position in Walt Disney Co (DIS)

Grubman Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 2,330 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock, valued at approximately $264,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DIS. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Walt Disney during the fourth quarter valued at $110,000. Lombard Odier Transatlantic Limited Partnership boosted its stake in Walt Disney by 71.4% in the third quarter. Lombard Odier Transatlantic Limited Partnership now owns 1,200 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. New Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Walt Disney during the fourth quarter valued at $139,000. TLP Group LLC bought a new stake in Walt Disney during the third quarter valued at $129,000. Finally, Massey Quick & Co. LLC bought a new stake in Walt Disney during the fourth quarter valued at $152,000. 58.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) traded up 1.06% during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $108.41. 6,236,779 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. Walt Disney Co has a one year low of $90.32 and a one year high of $116.10. The company has a market capitalization of $169.65 billion, a PE ratio of 18.91 and a beta of 1.25. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $111.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $108.02.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The entertainment giant reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $13.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.44 billion. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 19.43% and a net margin of 16.29%. The company’s revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.36 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Walt Disney Co will post $5.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on DIS. Credit Suisse Group AG restated a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Sunday. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “market perform” rating and set a $111.00 price objective on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Thursday. Goldman Sachs Group Inc set a $134.00 price objective on shares of Walt Disney and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 20th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $95.00 target price on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Friday, May 19th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $130.00 target price on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Friday, May 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $116.49.

In related news, Director Susan E. Arnold sold 12,143 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.02, for a total transaction of $1,323,829.86. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 48,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,306,330.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Brent Woodford sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.50, for a total value of $229,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,176,802.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 13.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Walt Disney

The Walt Disney Company is an entertainment company. The Company operates in four business segments: Media Networks, Parks and Resorts, Studio Entertainment, and Consumer Products & Interactive Media. The media networks segment includes cable and broadcast television networks, television production and distribution operations, domestic television stations, and radio networks and stations.

