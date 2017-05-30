Growlife Inc (PHOT) Releases Earnings Results

Growlife Inc (OTCMKTS:PHOT) announced its earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.00 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.47 million for the quarter.

Shares of Growlife (PHOT) opened at 0.0078 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $0.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.01. Growlife has a 1-year high of $0.02.

About Growlife

GrowLife, Inc (GrowLife) provides goods, including media (farming soil), hydroponics equipment, organic plant nutrients, and various other products to specialty grow operations across the United States. The Company primarily sells through its subsidiary, GrowLife Hydroponics, Inc In addition to the promotion and sales of GrowLife owned brands, GrowLife distributes and sells over 3,000 products through its e-commerce distribution channel, Greners.com, and through its regional retail storefronts.

