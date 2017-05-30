Green Dot Co. (GDOT) Issues Q2 Earnings Guidance

Green Dot Co. (NYSE:GDOT) updated its second quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of approx. $0.40 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.46. The company issued revenue guidance of $207-209 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $205.95 million.Green Dot also updated its FY17 guidance to $1.89-1.94 EPS.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on GDOT. Jefferies Group LLC reissued a buy rating and set a $42.00 price target on shares of Green Dot in a research report on Monday, May 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Green Dot from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. Citigroup Inc boosted their price objective on shares of Green Dot from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Loop Capital reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $41.00 price objective (up from $33.00) on shares of Green Dot in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. Finally, SunTrust Banks, Inc. raised shares of Green Dot from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $32.20.

Shares of Green Dot Co. (NYSE:GDOT) opened at 36.37 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.38 and a beta of 1.18. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $34.68 and a 200 day moving average of $28.92. Green Dot Co. has a 52 week low of $20.79 and a 52 week high of $38.34.

Green Dot (NYSE:GDOT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The financial services provider reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $253 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $233.49 million. Green Dot had a net margin of 5.22% and a return on equity of 7.76%. The company’s revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.78 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Green Dot Co. will post $1.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, General Counsel John C. Ricci sold 72,248 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.21, for a total value of $2,616,100.08. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 158,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,742,688.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, General Counsel John C. Ricci sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.06, for a total transaction of $1,803,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 135,288 shares in the company, valued at $4,878,485.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 211,185 shares of company stock worth $7,486,073 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 11.00% of the company’s stock.

About Green Dot

Green Dot Corporation (Green Dot) is a pro-consumer financial technology innovator. The Company is a provider of reloadable prepaid debit cards and cash reload processing services in the United States. The Company operates through two segments: Account Services, and Processing and Settlement Services.

