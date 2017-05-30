Green Bancorp Inc (GNBC) Upgraded to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Green Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:GNBC) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Tuesday, May 9th. The firm presently has a $21.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 8.81% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Green Bancorp, Inc. is a bank holding company for Green Bank, N.A. The Bank is a nationally chartered commercial bank providing commercial and private banking services. It offers deposit accounts comprising demand, savings, money market, and time accounts. The Company also provides loans, including residential real estate loans, home equity loans, home equity lines of credit, installment loans, unsecured and secured personal lines of credit, overdraft protection and letters of credit. It also provides a range of online banking solutions; and extended drive-through hours, and ATMs, as well as banking through telephone, mail, and personal appointment. Green Bancorp, Inc. is headquartered in Houston, Texas. “

Separately, Piper Jaffray Companies began coverage on Green Bancorp in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Green Bancorp has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.85.

Shares of Green Bancorp (GNBC) opened at 19.30 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $18.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.94. The firm has a market cap of $714.37 million, a PE ratio of 172.32 and a beta of 2.17. Green Bancorp has a one year low of $7.95 and a one year high of $20.00.

Green Bancorp (NASDAQ:GNBC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $38.14 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.70 million. Green Bancorp had a negative return on equity of 0.16% and a negative net margin of 0.57%. Equities research analysts expect that Green Bancorp will post $1.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in Green Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at about $164,000. TFS Capital LLC bought a new position in Green Bancorp during the first quarter valued at about $191,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Green Bancorp during the first quarter valued at $193,000. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in Green Bancorp during the third quarter valued at $124,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new position in Green Bancorp during the first quarter valued at $206,000. 31.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Green Bancorp Company Profile

Green Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company. As of December 31, 2016, the Company’s subsidiary, Green Bank, N.A., a nationally chartered commercial bank, provided commercial and private banking services primarily to Texas based customers through 22 full service branches in the Houston and Dallas metropolitan statistical areas (MSAs) and other markets.

