Granite Real Estate (GRP.U) Lifted to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Granite Real Estate (NASDAQ:GRP.U) (TSE:GRT.UN) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning.

According to Zacks, “Granite Real Estate Investment Trust is engaged in the ownership and management of predominantly industrial properties in Canada, the United States, Mexico and Europe. The Company owns and manages rental income properties. Its services include sourcing and real estate acquisition, site development, assisting with government approvals and re-zoning to specific uses, build-to-suit construction, property renovation, project management and long-term leasing. Granite Real Estate Investment Trust, formerly known as Granite Real Estate Inc., is based in Toronto, Canada. “

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be given a dividend of $0.159 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 29th.

