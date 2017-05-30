Gramercy Property Trust (GPT) Lowered to “Hold” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine lowered shares of Gramercy Property Trust (NYSE:GPT) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on GPT. TheStreet upgraded Gramercy Property Trust from a c rating to a b- rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Gramercy Property Trust from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services reissued a buy rating on shares of Gramercy Property Trust in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Gramercy Property Trust currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $33.00.

Gramercy Property Trust (NYSE GPT) opened at 29.41 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.47 billion, a PE ratio of 115.79 and a beta of 0.54. Gramercy Property Trust has a one year low of $24.09 and a one year high of $30.09. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $28.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.99.

Gramercy Property Trust (NYSE:GPT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51. The firm had revenue of $129.99 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $126.88 million. Gramercy Property Trust had a negative return on equity of 1.04% and a negative net margin of 4.93%. Equities research analysts predict that Gramercy Property Trust will post ($0.11) EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be given a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.10%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 28th. Gramercy Property Trust’s payout ratio is -263.13%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of GPT. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Gramercy Property Trust by 1,126.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,215,404 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $321,267,000 after buying an additional 11,219,518 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Gramercy Property Trust during the fourth quarter valued at $34,886,000. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Gramercy Property Trust by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 27,829,785 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $255,477,000 after buying an additional 2,339,166 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Gramercy Property Trust by 100.2% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 4,383,006 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $40,236,000 after buying an additional 2,193,847 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Gramercy Property Trust during the first quarter valued at $30,731,000.

About Gramercy Property Trust

Gramercy Property Trust is a real estate investment trust (REIT), which is an investor and asset manager of commercial real estate. The Company’s operating segments include Investments/Corporate and Asset Management. The Investments/Corporate segment includes all of its activities related to the investment and ownership of commercial properties located throughout the United States and Europe.

