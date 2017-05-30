Graco Inc. (GGG) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.07 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG) to post earnings per share of $1.07 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Eight analysts have made estimates for Graco’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.97 and the highest is $1.14. Graco posted earnings per share of $0.89 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 20.2%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th.

On average, analysts expect that Graco will report full-year earnings of $4.14 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.97 to $4.25. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $4.46 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.21 to $4.65. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Graco.

Graco (NYSE:GGG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $340.59 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $315.62 million. Graco had a return on equity of 31.04% and a net margin of 3.06%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.70 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on GGG shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Graco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $102.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Graco from $81.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. TheStreet upgraded Graco from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Wunderlich lowered Graco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Graco currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $92.00.

Graco (GGG) opened at 109.38 on Tuesday. Graco has a 12-month low of $69.33 and a 12-month high of $111.69. The company has a market cap of $6.08 billion, a PE ratio of 102.03 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $103.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $91.76.

In related news, Director William J. Carroll sold 8,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.96, for a total transaction of $928,456.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 30,703 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,314,695.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Caroline M. Chambers sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.45, for a total value of $547,250.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 10,159 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,111,902.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 660,564 shares of company stock worth $12,506,238 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Graco by 6.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,886,860 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $460,049,000 after buying an additional 309,685 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Graco by 13,639.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,370,674 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $411,455,000 after buying an additional 4,338,864 shares during the last quarter. Mairs & Power INC raised its stake in shares of Graco by 11.1% in the third quarter. Mairs & Power INC now owns 3,265,581 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $241,653,000 after buying an additional 325,193 shares during the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp raised its stake in shares of Graco by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 2,769,801 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $230,143,000 after buying an additional 148,123 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C raised its stake in shares of Graco by 12.2% in the fourth quarter. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C now owns 2,505,243 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $208,161,000 after buying an additional 272,735 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.67% of the company’s stock.

About Graco

Graco Inc designs, manufactures and markets systems and equipment used to move, measure, control, dispense and spray fluid and powder materials. The Company specializes in equipment for applications that involve materials with viscosities, materials with abrasive or corrosive properties, and multiple-component materials that require ratio control.

