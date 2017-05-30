Gould Kirstin Romann Sells 75,000 Shares of XL Group Ltd. (XL) Stock

XL Group Ltd. (NYSE:XL) General Counsel Gould Kirstin Romann sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.56, for a total value of $3,192,000.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 162,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,907,402.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

XL Group Ltd. (XL) opened at 43.30 on Tuesday. XL Group Ltd. has a 12-month low of $30.33 and a 12-month high of $43.59. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $41.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.24.

XL Group (NYSE:XL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The insurance provider reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.04. XL Group had a net margin of 4.18% and a return on equity of 3.42%. The company had revenue of $2.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.93 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.35 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that XL Group Ltd. will post $3.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 13th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.03%. XL Group’s dividend payout ratio is 50.31%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of XL. DUPONT CAPITAL MANAGEMENT Corp acquired a new position in XL Group during the third quarter worth approximately $2,225,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in XL Group by 17.6% in the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 221,037 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $7,433,000 after buying an additional 33,108 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in XL Group by 35.2% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,311,918 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $44,120,000 after buying an additional 341,249 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in XL Group by 59.6% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 58,658 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,973,000 after buying an additional 21,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advantus Capital Management Inc acquired a new position in XL Group during the third quarter worth approximately $920,000. Institutional investors own 89.83% of the company’s stock.

XL has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on XL Group from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank AG increased their price objective on XL Group from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on XL Group from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Sandler O’Neill lowered XL Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, March 13th. Finally, Langen Mcalenn reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of XL Group in a report on Monday, February 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.40.

About XL Group

XL Group plc is an insurance and reinsurance company providing property, casualty and specialty products to industrial, commercial and professional firms, insurance companies and other enterprises. The Company operates through two segments: Insurance and Reinsurance. The Company’s Insurance segment is organized into four product divisions: Global Casualty (Casualty); Global Energy Property, & Construction (EPC); Global Professional (Professional), and Global Specialty (Specialty).

