Golub Capital BDC (GBDC) Getting Somewhat Favorable News Coverage, Analysis Shows

Headlines about Golub Capital BDC (NASDAQ:GBDC) have trended somewhat positive recently, Alpha One Sentiment reports. The research group, a service of Accern, scores the sentiment of media coverage by analyzing more than twenty million blog and news sources. Alpha One ranks coverage of companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Golub Capital BDC earned a media sentiment score of 0.02 on Alpha One’s scale. Alpha One also assigned news headlines about the investment management company an impact score of 50 out of 100, indicating that recent media coverage is somewhat likely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the near future.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Raymond James Financial, Inc. reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Golub Capital BDC in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Golub Capital BDC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. National Securities reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $19.00 price objective (up from $10.00) on shares of Golub Capital BDC in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $19.00 price objective on shares of Golub Capital BDC in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Golub Capital BDC has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.50.

Golub Capital BDC (NASDAQ GBDC) traded up 0.15% on Monday, reaching $20.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 180,403 shares. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $20.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.12. Golub Capital BDC has a 52-week low of $17.05 and a 52-week high of $20.50.

Golub Capital BDC (NASDAQ:GBDC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The investment management company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32. Golub Capital BDC had a return on equity of 7.91% and a net margin of 51.48%. The business had revenue of $33.56 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.66 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.33 EPS. Golub Capital BDC’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Golub Capital BDC will post $1.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 6th will be issued a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 2nd. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.30%. Golub Capital BDC’s payout ratio is presently 100.79%.

Golub Capital BDC Company Profile

Golub Capital BDC, Inc is an externally managed, non-diversified, closed-end, management investment company. The Company’s investment objective is to generate current income and capital appreciation by investing primarily in senior secured and one stop loans of the United States middle-market companies.

