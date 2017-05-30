Goldman Sachs Group Inc Reiterates “Neutral” Rating for Legal & General Group Plc (LGEN)

Legal & General Group Plc (LON:LGEN)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc in a research note issued on Tuesday. They currently have a GBX 240 ($3.08) price objective on the financial services provider’s stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc’s price target would suggest a potential downside of 4.22% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank AG restated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 255 ($3.28) price target on shares of Legal & General Group Plc in a research report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 310 ($3.98) price target on shares of Legal & General Group Plc in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Credit Suisse Group AG initiated coverage on shares of Legal & General Group Plc in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. They set an “underperform” rating and a GBX 215 ($2.76) price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Legal & General Group Plc in a research report on Monday, May 22nd. Finally, Macquarie restated an “underperform” rating and set a GBX 201 ($2.58) price target on shares of Legal & General Group Plc in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 256.79 ($3.30).

Shares of Legal & General Group Plc (LON LGEN) opened at 250.00 on Tuesday. The firm’s market cap is GBX 14.83 billion. The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 252.28 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 245.89. Legal & General Group Plc has a 1-year low of GBX 160.50 and a 1-year high of GBX 262.06.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 27th will be issued a dividend of GBX 10.35 ($0.13) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 27th. This is an increase from Legal & General Group Plc’s previous dividend of $4.00. This represents a yield of 4.16%.

In other news, insider Toby Strauss purchased 1,111 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 248 ($3.19) per share, with a total value of £2,755.28 ($3,539.22). Also, insider Nigel Wilson sold 90,536 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 246 ($3.16), for a total transaction of £222,718.56 ($286,086.78). Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 22,022 shares of company stock worth $5,535,969 and have sold 226,022 shares worth $56,286,698.

Legal & General Group Plc Company Profile

Legal & General Group Plc is a holding company. The Company, together with its subsidiaries, transacts life assurance and long-term savings business, investment management and general insurance and health business. It operates through six segments: Legal & General Retirement (LGR), Legal & General Investment Management (LGIM), Legal & General Capital (LGC), Legal & General Insurance (LGI), Savings and General Insurance (GI).

