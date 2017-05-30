Goldman Sachs Group Inc Reaffirms “Sell” Rating for Tesla Inc (TSLA)

Tesla Inc (NASDAQ:TSLA)‘s stock had its “sell” rating reissued by equities research analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc in a report released on Thursday, May 4th. They currently have a $190.00 target price on the electric vehicle producer’s stock, up from their previous target price of $187.00. Goldman Sachs Group Inc’s target price would indicate a potential downside of 41.56% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. FBN Securities set a $260.00 target price on shares of Tesla and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Tesla in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $280.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and set a $338.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Dougherty & Co cut their target price on shares of Tesla from $500.00 to $375.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Tesla from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $345.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $274.06.

Shares of Tesla (NASDAQ TSLA) opened at 325.14 on Thursday. Tesla has a 1-year low of $178.19 and a 1-year high of $327.66. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $310.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $253.96.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The electric vehicle producer reported ($1.97) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.67) by $1.30. The company had revenue of $2.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.56 billion. Tesla had a negative return on equity of 29.17% and a negative net margin of 14.74%. On average, analysts anticipate that Tesla will post ($5.80) earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP John Douglas Field sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $301.45, for a total value of $150,725.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Jeffrey B. Straubel sold 106,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $307.44, for a total transaction of $32,588,640.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 242,791 shares of company stock worth $74,745,344. Insiders own 27.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TSLA. BlackRock Investment Management LLC increased its position in Tesla by 3.2% in the third quarter. BlackRock Investment Management LLC now owns 49,394 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $10,078,000 after buying an additional 1,522 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in Tesla by 21.4% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 68,881 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $14,054,000 after buying an additional 12,131 shares during the period. Comerica Bank increased its position in Tesla by 262.9% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 7,037 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,673,000 after buying an additional 5,098 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Tesla by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,951 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $2,000,000 after buying an additional 341 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Company LTD increased its position in Tesla by 578.7% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Company LTD now owns 281,004 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $57,333,000 after buying an additional 239,600 shares during the period. 57.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tesla, Inc, formerly Tesla Motors, Inc, designs, develops, manufactures and sells fully electric vehicles, and energy storage systems, as well as installs, operates and maintains solar and energy storage products. The Company operates through two segments: Automotive, and Energy generation and storage.

