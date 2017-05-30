Royal Dutch Shell Plc’s (RDSB) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Goldman Sachs Group Inc

Goldman Sachs Group Inc reissued their buy rating on shares of Royal Dutch Shell Plc (LON:RDSB) in a report issued on Friday, May 5th. The brokerage currently has a GBX 2,440 ($31.34) target price on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on RDSB. Jefferies Group LLC set a GBX 2,700 ($34.68) price objective on Royal Dutch Shell Plc and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Deutsche Bank AG set a GBX 2,450 ($31.47) price objective on Royal Dutch Shell Plc and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Barclays PLC reissued an overweight rating and issued a GBX 2,650 ($34.04) price objective on shares of Royal Dutch Shell Plc in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Macquarie lowered their price objective on Royal Dutch Shell Plc from GBX 2,450 ($31.47) to GBX 2,400 ($30.83) and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, HSBC Holdings plc reissued a buy rating and issued a GBX 2,700 ($34.68) price objective on shares of Royal Dutch Shell Plc in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 2,459.72 ($31.60).

Royal Dutch Shell Plc (LON:RDSB) opened at 2161.67 on Friday. The company’s market capitalization is GBX 176.28 billion. Royal Dutch Shell Plc has a one year low of GBX 1,646.00 and a one year high of GBX 2,403.68. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 2,144.46 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 2,209.88.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 18th. This represents a yield of 1.77%.

Royal Dutch Shell Plc Company Profile

The Royal Dutch Shell plc explores for crude oil and natural gas around the world, both in conventional fields and from sources, such as tight rock, shale and coal formations. The Company’s segments include Integrated Gas, Upstream, Downstream and Corporate. The Integrated Gas segment is engaged in the liquefaction and transportation of gas and the conversion of natural gas to liquids to provide fuels and other products, as well as projects with an integrated activity, ranging from producing to commercializing gas.

