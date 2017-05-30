Goldman Sachs Group Inc Analysts Give Vonovia SE (VNA) a €30.80 Price Target

Goldman Sachs Group Inc set a €30.80 ($34.61) price objective on Vonovia SE (ETR:VNA) in a report released on Thursday morning. The firm currently has a sell rating on the stock.
A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. National Bank Financial set a €40.00 ($44.94) target price on Vonovia SE and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. Independent Research GmbH set a €36.00 ($40.45) target price on Vonovia SE and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. Commerzbank Ag set a €33.80 ($37.98) target price on Vonovia SE and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €37.50 ($42.13) target price on Vonovia SE and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Saturday, May 20th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €40.00 ($44.94) target price on Vonovia SE and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Saturday, May 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €37.14 ($41.73).
Vonovia SE (ETR:VNA) opened at 34.701 on Thursday. Vonovia SE has a 52-week low of €28.80 and a 52-week high of €37.00. The company has a market cap of €16.18 billion and a PE ratio of 6.834. The firm’s 50-day moving average is €34.37 and its 200-day moving average is €32.17.
About Vonovia SE
Vonovia SE, formerly Deutsche Annington Immobilien SE, is a Germany-based real estate that focuses on residential properties. The majority of its portfolio is located in the old German Federal States including Berlin. Furthermore, it offers additional real-estate related services. The Company operates three segments: residential real estate; commercial properties, and Undeveloped land.
