Goldman Sachs Group Inc set a €30.80 ($34.61) price objective on Vonovia SE (ETR:VNA) in a report released on Thursday morning. The firm currently has a sell rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. National Bank Financial set a €40.00 ($44.94) target price on Vonovia SE and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. Independent Research GmbH set a €36.00 ($40.45) target price on Vonovia SE and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. Commerzbank Ag set a €33.80 ($37.98) target price on Vonovia SE and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €37.50 ($42.13) target price on Vonovia SE and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Saturday, May 20th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €40.00 ($44.94) target price on Vonovia SE and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Saturday, May 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €37.14 ($41.73).

Get Vonovia SE alerts:

Vonovia SE (ETR:VNA) opened at 34.701 on Thursday. Vonovia SE has a 52-week low of €28.80 and a 52-week high of €37.00. The company has a market cap of €16.18 billion and a PE ratio of 6.834. The firm’s 50-day moving average is €34.37 and its 200-day moving average is €32.17.

WARNING: “Goldman Sachs Group Inc Analysts Give Vonovia SE (VNA) a €30.80 Price Target” was first reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this news story on another publication, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of U.S. and international trademark & copyright laws. The original version of this news story can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/05/30/goldman-sachs-group-inc-analysts-give-vonovia-se-vna-a-30-80-price-target.html.

About Vonovia SE

Vonovia SE, formerly Deutsche Annington Immobilien SE, is a Germany-based real estate that focuses on residential properties. The majority of its portfolio is located in the old German Federal States including Berlin. Furthermore, it offers additional real-estate related services. The Company operates three segments: residential real estate; commercial properties, and Undeveloped land.

Receive News & Ratings for Vonovia SE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vonovia SE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.