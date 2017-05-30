Siemens AG (SIE) PT Set at €107.00 by Goldman Sachs Group Inc

Goldman Sachs Group Inc set a €107.00 ($120.22) target price on Siemens AG (FRA:SIE) in a research note released on Friday, May 5th. The firm currently has a sell rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Jefferies Group LLC set a €130.00 ($146.07) price target on shares of Siemens AG and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Baader Bank set a €125.00 ($140.45) price target on shares of Siemens AG and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €124.00 ($139.33) target price on shares of Siemens AG and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Citigroup Inc set a €130.00 ($146.07) target price on shares of Siemens AG and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, S&P Global Inc set a €135.00 ($151.69) target price on shares of Siemens AG and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €132.15 ($148.48).

Shares of Siemens AG (SIE) traded up 0.653% during trading on Friday, hitting €126.704. The company had a trading volume of 1,234 shares. The firm has a market capitalization of €102.65 billion and a P/E ratio of 17.888. Siemens AG has a 52-week low of €86.85 and a 52-week high of €133.39. The stock’s 50-day moving average is €129.00 and its 200 day moving average is €120.70.

Siemens AG Company Profile

Siemens AG is an integrated technology company with activities in the fields of industry, energy and healthcare. Siemens operates in six segments: Industry, Energy, Healthcare, Equity Investments, Siemens IT Solutions and Services and Siemens Financial Services (SFS). Industry, Energy and Healthcare are reported along with 14 divisions, which comprise the divisions, Industry Automation, Drive Technologies, Building Technologies, OSRAM, Industry Solutions and Mobility, belonging to the Industry Sector, the Divisions, Fossil Power Generation, Renewable Energy, Oil and Gas, Power Transmission and Power Distribution, belonging to the Energy Sector and the Divisions, Imaging and Information Technology (IT), Workflow and Solutions and Diagnostics, belonging to the Healthcare Sector.

