Somewhat Positive News Coverage Extremely Likely to Affect Goldcorp (GG) Share Price

News stories about Goldcorp (NYSE:GG) (TSE:G) have been trending somewhat positive recently, according to AlphaOne Sentiment. The research group, a division of Accern, identifies negative and positive news coverage by analyzing more than twenty million blog and news sources. AlphaOne ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Goldcorp earned a news sentiment score of 0.11 on AlphaOne’s scale. AlphaOne also gave news articles about the basic materials company an impact score of 100 out of 100, indicating that recent news coverage is extremely likely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the near term.

GG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Scotiabank reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $19.00 price target on shares of Goldcorp in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Royal Bank of Canada raised Goldcorp from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $15.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank AG boosted their target price on Goldcorp from $15.50 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and set a $17.00 price target on shares of Goldcorp in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity downgraded Goldcorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.04.

Goldcorp (NYSE GG) opened at 13.72 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $11.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.99 and a beta of 0.12. Goldcorp has a 52-week low of $11.91 and a 52-week high of $20.38. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $14.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.63.

Goldcorp (NYSE:GG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The basic materials company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.11. Goldcorp had a positive return on equity of 0.24% and a negative net margin of 114.28%. The business had revenue of $882 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $929.91 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.10 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Goldcorp will post $0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Goldcorp Inc is a gold producer engaged in the operation, exploration, development and acquisition of precious metal properties in Canada, the United States, Mexico, and Central and South America. The Company is engaged in the sale of gold, silver, lead, zinc and copper. The Company’s segments include Red Lake Gold Mines Ontario Partnership (Red Lake), Goldcorp Canada Ltd./Goldcorp Inc (Porcupine), Musselwhite, Les Mines Opinaca Ltee (Eleonore), Minera Penasquito SA de C.V.

