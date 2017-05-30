Somewhat Positive News Coverage Very Likely to Affect Global Partners (GLP) Share Price

News headlines about Global Partners (NYSE:GLP) have been trending somewhat positive this week, according to AlphaOne. The research group, a unit of Accern, identifies positive and negative media coverage by reviewing more than twenty million blog and news sources in real-time. AlphaOne ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Global Partners earned a coverage optimism score of 0.12 on AlphaOne’s scale. AlphaOne also gave media coverage about the energy company an impact score of 84 out of 100, indicating that recent media coverage is very likely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the immediate future.

Several research firms have weighed in on GLP. Zacks Investment Research lowered Global Partners from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Barclays PLC reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $18.00 price target (up previously from $17.00) on shares of Global Partners in a research report on Saturday, March 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Global Partners from $25.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 10th.

Global Partners (NYSE GLP) remained flat at $19.25 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. 1,075 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The company’s market cap is $645.91 million. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $19.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.72. Global Partners has a 1-year low of $12.82 and a 1-year high of $21.95.

Global Partners (NYSE:GLP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The energy company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.36. The business had revenue of $2.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.23 billion. Global Partners had a negative net margin of 1.68% and a negative return on equity of 2.65%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 29.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.21) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Global Partners will post $1.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 10th were paid a dividend of $0.4625 per share. This represents a $1.85 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 8th. Global Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently -45.79%.

Global Partners Company Profile

Global Partners LP is a midstream logistics and marketing company. It is engaged in the purchasing, selling, storing and logistics of transporting petroleum and related products, including gasoline and gasoline blendstocks, distillates, residual oil, renewable fuels, crude oil, natural gas and propane.

