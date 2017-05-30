UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Has $517,000 Position in Global Net Lease Inc (GNL)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Global Net Lease Inc (NYSE:GNL) by 42.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 66,068 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 48,856 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned approximately 0.10% of Global Net Lease worth $517,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of GNL. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Global Net Lease by 12.9% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,141,689 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $24,598,000 after buying an additional 359,711 shares during the period. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Global Net Lease by 21.4% in the fourth quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 484,398 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,793,000 after buying an additional 85,345 shares during the period. Sii Investments Inc. WI boosted its stake in shares of Global Net Lease by 119.1% in the fourth quarter. Sii Investments Inc. WI now owns 156,275 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,222,000 after buying an additional 84,940 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Global Net Lease during the fourth quarter worth $279,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Global Net Lease by 34.7% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 130,996 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,026,000 after buying an additional 33,728 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Global Net Lease Inc alerts:

Shares of Global Net Lease Inc (NYSE GNL) opened at 22.65 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $23.16 and a 200 day moving average of $14.82. Global Net Lease Inc has a one year low of $20.76 and a one year high of $26.46. The stock has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a PE ratio of 28.35 and a beta of 0.64.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 8th will be paid a $0.1775 dividend. This represents a $2.13 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.40%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 6th. Global Net Lease’s payout ratio is 284.00%.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Has $517,000 Position in Global Net Lease Inc (GNL)” was originally reported by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this article on another publication, it was stolen and republished in violation of US and international trademark and copyright laws. The correct version of this article can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/05/30/global-net-lease-inc-gnl-shares-sold-by-ubs-asset-management-americas-inc-updated.html.

A number of research firms have recently commented on GNL. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Global Net Lease from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.75 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, February 27th. FBR & Co reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Global Net Lease in a report on Thursday, April 13th.

About Global Net Lease

Global Net Lease, Inc is a real estate investment trust. The Company’s business consists of owning, managing, operating, leasing, acquiring, investing in and disposing of real estate assets. It owns and invests in commercial properties principally in the United States, the United Kingdom and continental Europe that are then leased to companies.

Receive News & Ratings for Global Net Lease Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Net Lease Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.