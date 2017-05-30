Global Net Lease Inc (GNL) Shares Sold by Nisa Investment Advisors LLC

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC decreased its stake in Global Net Lease Inc (NYSE:GNL) by 66.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,999 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 10,001 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Global Net Lease were worth $120,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Global Net Lease by 12.9% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,141,689 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $24,598,000 after buying an additional 359,711 shares in the last quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Global Net Lease by 21.4% in the fourth quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 484,398 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,793,000 after buying an additional 85,345 shares in the last quarter. Sii Investments Inc. WI boosted its stake in shares of Global Net Lease by 119.1% in the fourth quarter. Sii Investments Inc. WI now owns 156,275 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,222,000 after buying an additional 84,940 shares in the last quarter. Wsfs Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Global Net Lease during the fourth quarter valued at $431,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Global Net Lease during the fourth quarter valued at $279,000. 30.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Global Net Lease Inc alerts:

Shares of Global Net Lease Inc (NYSE GNL) opened at 22.65 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a PE ratio of 28.35 and a beta of 0.64. Global Net Lease Inc has a 52 week low of $20.76 and a 52 week high of $26.46. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $23.16 and its 200 day moving average is $14.82.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 8th will be paid a $0.1775 dividend. This represents a $2.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.40%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 6th. Global Net Lease’s dividend payout ratio is presently 284.00%.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This piece of content was originally posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this piece of content on another site, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of US & international copyright & trademark law. The legal version of this piece of content can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/05/30/global-net-lease-inc-gnl-shares-sold-by-nisa-investment-advisors-llc.html.

GNL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. FBR & Co reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Global Net Lease in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Global Net Lease from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 1st.

About Global Net Lease

Global Net Lease, Inc is a real estate investment trust. The Company’s business consists of owning, managing, operating, leasing, acquiring, investing in and disposing of real estate assets. It owns and invests in commercial properties principally in the United States, the United Kingdom and continental Europe that are then leased to companies.

Receive News & Ratings for Global Net Lease Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Net Lease Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.