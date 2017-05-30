Girard Partners LTD. Sells 175 Shares of Express Scripts Holding Company (ESRX)

Girard Partners LTD. cut its position in Express Scripts Holding Company (NASDAQ:ESRX) by 4.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,413 shares of the company’s stock after selling 175 shares during the period. Girard Partners LTD.’s holdings in Express Scripts Holding Company were worth $225,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of Express Scripts Holding Company by 53.1% in the first quarter. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. now owns 1,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 608 shares during the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC increased its stake in shares of Express Scripts Holding Company by 15.2% in the fourth quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 1,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance acquired a new stake in shares of Express Scripts Holding Company during the fourth quarter worth about $124,000. Pinnacle Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Express Scripts Holding Company during the first quarter worth about $143,000. Finally, SRB Corp increased its stake in shares of Express Scripts Holding Company by 6.4% in the third quarter. SRB Corp now owns 2,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. 85.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Express Scripts Holding Company (NASDAQ:ESRX) opened at 59.76 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $35.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.83 and a beta of 0.92. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $62.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $68.36. Express Scripts Holding Company has a 52-week low of $57.80 and a 52-week high of $80.02.

Express Scripts Holding Company (NASDAQ:ESRX) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 24th. The company reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.01. Express Scripts Holding Company had a return on equity of 24.99% and a net margin of 2.70%. The company had revenue of $24.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.95 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.22 EPS. Express Scripts Holding Company’s quarterly revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Express Scripts Holding Company will post $6.97 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ESRX. Jefferies Group LLC set a $88.00 price objective on Express Scripts Holding Company and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 18th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Express Scripts Holding Company from $71.00 to $52.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Cowen and Company reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on shares of Express Scripts Holding Company in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. Argus reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Express Scripts Holding Company in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Express Scripts Holding Company from $73.00 to $53.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Express Scripts Holding Company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.95.

In other Express Scripts Holding Company news, VP Phyllis S. Anderson sold 1,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.08, for a total transaction of $66,088.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 11,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $667,368.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Everett Neville sold 2,352 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.16, for a total value of $165,016.32. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,287 shares in the company, valued at approximately $791,895.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Express Scripts Holding Company Company Profile

Express Scripts, Inc is a pharmacy benefit management (PBM) company in North America, offering a range of services to its clients, which include health insurers, third-party administrators, employers, union-sponsored benefit plans, workers’ compensation plans and government health programs. It operates in two segments: PBM and Emerging Markets (EM).

