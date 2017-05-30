Atria Investments LLC Reduces Stake in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (GILD)

Atria Investments LLC decreased its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) by 60.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,852 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 17,747 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $805,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GILD. BB&T Securities LLC raised its stake in Gilead Sciences by 17.4% in the third quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 718,792 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $56,870,000 after buying an additional 106,530 shares in the last quarter. Page Arthur B raised its stake in Gilead Sciences by 37.0% in the third quarter. Page Arthur B now owns 12,640 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,001,000 after buying an additional 3,415 shares in the last quarter. TMD & Associates Inc. raised its stake in Gilead Sciences by 14.2% in the third quarter. TMD & Associates Inc. now owns 51,919 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,108,000 after buying an additional 6,473 shares in the last quarter. Seatown Holdings Pte. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Gilead Sciences during the third quarter valued at $5,111,000. Finally, Violich Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Gilead Sciences by 1.2% in the third quarter. Violich Capital Management Inc. now owns 75,980 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,012,000 after buying an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.19% of the company’s stock.

Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) traded down 0.09% during trading on Monday, hitting $64.50. The stock had a trading volume of 4,021,883 shares. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 52-week low of $63.88 and a 52-week high of $88.85. The company has a market cap of $84.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.82 and a beta of 1.11. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $66.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $70.32.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.18 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $6.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.66 billion. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 92.36% and a net margin of 44.43%. Analysts predict that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post $8.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.22%. Gilead Sciences’s payout ratio is currently 18.91%.

GILD has been the topic of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Gilead Sciences to $75.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $82.00 target price on Gilead Sciences and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Cowen and Company set a $100.00 target price on Gilead Sciences and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. Barclays PLC reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $83.00 target price on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Gilead Sciences currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.61.

In related news, Director John Francis Cogan sold 9,943 shares of Gilead Sciences stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.25, for a total value of $668,666.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 47,562 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,198,544.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Gregg H. Alton sold 5,000 shares of Gilead Sciences stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.48, for a total value of $337,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 117,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,961,830.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 88,276 shares of company stock valued at $5,932,578. 1.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Gilead Sciences, Inc is a research-based biopharmaceutical company that discovers, develops and commercializes medicines in areas of unmet medical need. The Company’s portfolio of products and pipeline of investigational drugs includes treatments for Human Immunodeficiency Virus/Acquired Immune Deficiency Syndrome (HIV/AIDS), liver diseases, cancer, inflammatory and respiratory diseases and cardiovascular conditions.

