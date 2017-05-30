Gilead Sciences, Inc. (GILD) Position Cut by Van Cleef Asset Management Inc

Van Cleef Asset Management Inc cut its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) by 0.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 63,621 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 262 shares during the period. Gilead Sciences makes up 1.3% of Van Cleef Asset Management Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest position. Van Cleef Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $4,321,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Pegasus Partners Ltd. increased its position in Gilead Sciences by 5.9% in the third quarter. Pegasus Partners Ltd. now owns 27,747 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,195,000 after buying an additional 1,552 shares in the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank increased its position in Gilead Sciences by 4.6% in the third quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 38,520 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,048,000 after buying an additional 1,704 shares in the last quarter. Pictet & Cie Europe SA increased its position in Gilead Sciences by 3.8% in the third quarter. Pictet & Cie Europe SA now owns 9,927 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $785,000 after buying an additional 362 shares in the last quarter. Rikoon Group LLC bought a new position in Gilead Sciences during the third quarter valued at about $518,000. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp increased its position in Gilead Sciences by 25.5% in the third quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 31,284 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,475,000 after buying an additional 6,363 shares in the last quarter. 74.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ GILD) opened at 64.50 on Tuesday. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 52 week low of $63.88 and a 52 week high of $88.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $84.28 billion, a PE ratio of 6.82 and a beta of 1.11. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $66.39 and its 200-day moving average is $70.32.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.18 by $0.02. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 44.43% and a return on equity of 92.36%. The business had revenue of $6.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.66 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post $8.21 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.22%. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.91%.

Several research firms have issued reports on GILD. Piper Jaffray Companies restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Cowen and Company set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Gilead Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Jefferies Group LLC decreased their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $83.00 to $83.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $65.50 price objective (down previously from $79.50) on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.61.

In other news, insider John C. Martin sold 73,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.18, for a total transaction of $4,926,510.94. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3,199,969 shares in the company, valued at $214,973,917.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director John Francis Cogan sold 9,943 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.25, for a total transaction of $668,666.75. Following the sale, the director now owns 47,562 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,198,544.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 88,276 shares of company stock worth $5,932,578 in the last 90 days. 1.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Gilead Sciences, Inc is a research-based biopharmaceutical company that discovers, develops and commercializes medicines in areas of unmet medical need. The Company’s portfolio of products and pipeline of investigational drugs includes treatments for Human Immunodeficiency Virus/Acquired Immune Deficiency Syndrome (HIV/AIDS), liver diseases, cancer, inflammatory and respiratory diseases and cardiovascular conditions.

