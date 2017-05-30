Zacks Investment Research Lowers Gilead Sciences, Inc. (GILD) to Hold

Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Friday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, “Although Gilead’s first-quarter results beat on earnings, revenues missed expectations. The HIV franchise maintains momentum driven by the rapid adoption of TAF-based regimens which now represent 42% of total Gilead HIV prescription volume following the launch of Genvoya and the launches of Odefsey and Descovy in 2016. Strong uptake for Truvada for use in the pre-exposure prophylaxis setting should also boost sales as the company saw a significant uptick in PrEP usage in 2017 with an estimated 125,000 patients using Truvada by the end of the first quarter. However, Gilead will lose exclusivity for Viread in 2017 in some countries outside the U.S. which should impact sales. However, the HCV franchise continues to be under competitive and pricing pressure leading to a massive decline in Harvoni and Sovaldi sales. The company expects that the persistent decline in HCV patient starts will be the primary factor behind the year-over-year decrease.”

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Citigroup Inc increased their price objective on Gilead Sciences to $87.00 in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Gilead Sciences to $75.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Cowen and Company reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Saturday, January 14th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Gilead Sciences has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $80.61.

Gilead Sciences (GILD) opened at 64.50 on Friday. Gilead Sciences has a 52 week low of $63.88 and a 52 week high of $88.85. The company has a market cap of $84.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.82 and a beta of 1.11. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $66.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $70.32.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.18 by $0.02. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 92.36% and a net margin of 44.43%. The firm had revenue of $6.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.66 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that Gilead Sciences will post $8.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 16th will be given a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. Gilead Sciences’s payout ratio is 18.91%.

In other Gilead Sciences news, Director John Francis Cogan sold 9,943 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.25, for a total value of $668,666.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 47,562 shares in the company, valued at $3,198,544.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Gregg H. Alton sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.48, for a total transaction of $337,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 117,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,961,830.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 88,276 shares of company stock valued at $5,932,578. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GILD. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 2,789.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 102,969,463 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,993,686,000 after buying an additional 99,405,266 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences during the fourth quarter worth approximately $997,048,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 7.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 90,693,263 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,159,886,000 after buying an additional 6,197,361 shares during the last quarter. Parnassus Investments CA increased its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 37.4% in the first quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 16,726,150 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,110,228,000 after buying an additional 4,556,901 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences during the third quarter worth approximately $271,588,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.19% of the company’s stock.

About Gilead Sciences

Gilead Sciences, Inc is a research-based biopharmaceutical company that discovers, develops and commercializes medicines in areas of unmet medical need. The Company’s portfolio of products and pipeline of investigational drugs includes treatments for Human Immunodeficiency Virus/Acquired Immune Deficiency Syndrome (HIV/AIDS), liver diseases, cancer, inflammatory and respiratory diseases and cardiovascular conditions.

