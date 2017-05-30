Royal Bank of Canada Raises Gildan Activewear Inc (GIL) Price Target to $31.00

Gildan Activewear Inc (NYSE:GIL) (TSE:GIL) had its target price raised by Royal Bank of Canada from $30.00 to $31.00 in a report issued on Thursday, May 4th. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the textile maker’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price indicates a potential upside of 8.47% from the company’s previous close.
Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on GIL. Brean Capital reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Gildan Activewear in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised Gildan Activewear from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, TD Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $31.00 price target on shares of Gildan Activewear in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.11.
Shares of Gildan Activewear (GIL) traded up 0.74% on Thursday, reaching $28.58. 352,642 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. Gildan Activewear has a 12 month low of $23.55 and a 12 month high of $32.20. The company has a market capitalization of $6.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.15 and a beta of 1.14. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $27.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.44.
Gildan Activewear (NYSE:GIL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The textile maker reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $665.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $664.37 million. Gildan Activewear had a return on equity of 16.67% and a net margin of 13.38%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Gildan Activewear will post $1.68 EPS for the current year.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 18th will be given a dividend of $0.0935 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 16th. This represents a $0.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.31%. Gildan Activewear’s payout ratio is currently 21.68%.
Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Gildan Activewear by 24.2% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,718 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 725 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Gildan Activewear by 43.2% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,968 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 1,198 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its stake in shares of Gildan Activewear by 38.8% in the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 4,025 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $112,000 after buying an additional 1,125 shares during the last quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA boosted its stake in shares of Gildan Activewear by 9.7% in the third quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 6,340 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $177,000 after buying an additional 560 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guardian Capital Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Gildan Activewear during the fourth quarter worth about $231,000. 73.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Gildan Activewear
Gildan Activewear Inc is a manufacturer and marketer of branded basic family apparel, including T-shirts, fleece, sport shirts, underwear, socks, hosiery and shapewear. The Company operates through two segments: Printwear and Branded Apparel. The Printwear segment designs, manufactures, sources, markets, and distributes undecorated activewear products.
