Gildan Activewear Inc (GIL) Expected to Earn FY2017 Earnings of $2.36 Per Share

Gildan Activewear Inc (TSE:GIL) (NYSE:GIL) – Equities researchers at Desjardins boosted their FY2017 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Gildan Activewear in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday. Desjardins analyst K. Howlett now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $2.36 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $2.30.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Gildan Activewear to C$42.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of Gildan Activewear from C$38.00 to C$42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Gildan Activewear to C$44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Gildan Activewear in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Gildan Activewear has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$42.50.

Shares of Gildan Activewear (TSE:GIL) traded up 0.13% during midday trading on Monday, hitting $39.25. 100,073 shares of the stock were exchanged. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.84 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.92. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $36.68 and its 200-day moving average is $34.99. Gildan Activewear has a 1-year low of $30.97 and a 1-year high of $41.48.

In other news, insider Eric Ralph Lehman sold 22,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$25.85, for a total value of C$568,700.00. Also, insider Benito Masi sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$36.26, for a total transaction of C$362,600.00. In the last three months, insiders sold 34,600 shares of company stock worth $1,022,560.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 12th will be given a $0.0935 dividend. This represents a $0.37 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 16th.

About Gildan Activewear

Gildan Activewear Inc is a manufacturer and marketer of branded basic family apparel, including T-shirts, fleece, sport shirts, underwear, socks, hosiery and shapewear. The Company operates through two segments: Printwear and Branded Apparel. The Printwear segment designs, manufactures, sources, markets, and distributes undecorated activewear products.

