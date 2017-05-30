GigaMedia Limited (GIGM) Releases Earnings Results

GigaMedia Limited (NASDAQ:GIGM) announced its earnings results on Monday. The technology company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter. GigaMedia Limited had a negative net margin of 130.93% and a negative return on equity of 18.67%. The firm had revenue of $4.15 million during the quarter. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.10 earnings per share.

GigaMedia Limited (NASDAQ GIGM) opened at 2.9173 on Tuesday. The firm’s market cap is $32.24 million. The company has a 50-day moving average of $2.92 and a 200 day moving average of $2.93. GigaMedia Limited has a 52 week low of $2.31 and a 52 week high of $3.64.

GigaMedia Limited Company Profile

GigaMedia Limited is a holding company with a portfolio of businesses providing online games and cloud computing services. The Company operates through two segments: Asian online game and service, and cloud service business. The Company has online game operations in Taiwan, Hong Kong and Macau and a cloud computing software and services business based in Taipei.

