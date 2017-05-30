Gibraltar Industries (ROCK) Earning Somewhat Favorable Media Coverage, Analysis Shows

Media headlines about Gibraltar Industries (NASDAQ:ROCK) have trended somewhat positive recently, AlphaOne Sentiment Analysis reports. AlphaOne, a service of Accern, identifies negative and positive news coverage by analyzing more than 20 million blog and news sources in real time. AlphaOne ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Gibraltar Industries earned a media sentiment score of 0.01 on AlphaOne’s scale. AlphaOne also assigned media stories about the construction company an impact score of 96 out of 100, meaning that recent news coverage is extremely likely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the near future.

Several equities analysts have commented on ROCK shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Gibraltar Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, March 27th. TheStreet cut Gibraltar Industries from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. KeyCorp reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $19.00 target price (down from $49.00) on shares of Gibraltar Industries in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, Wedbush dropped their target price on Gibraltar Industries from $52.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 21st.

Shares of Gibraltar Industries (NASDAQ:ROCK) opened at 31.55 on Tuesday. Gibraltar Industries has a 52-week low of $29.30 and a 52-week high of $48.05. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $35.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.81. The company has a market capitalization of $999.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.49 and a beta of 2.03.

Gibraltar Industries (NASDAQ:ROCK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 5th. The construction company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $206.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $209.88 million. Gibraltar Industries had a return on equity of 11.20% and a net margin of 3.56%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.32 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Gibraltar Industries will post $1.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Gibraltar Industries Company Profile

Gibraltar Industries, Inc is a manufacturer and distributor of building products for industrial, transportation infrastructure, residential housing, renewable energy and resource conservation markets. The Company’s segments include Residential Products; Industrial and Infrastructure Products, and Renewable Energy and Conservation.

