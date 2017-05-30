Genworth MI Canada Inc (MIC) Expected to Post Q2 2017 Earnings of $1.11 Per Share

Genworth MI Canada Inc (TSE:MIC) – Equities researchers at Cormark dropped their Q2 2017 earnings estimates for Genworth MI Canada in a research note issued on Thursday. Cormark analyst J. Fenwick now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $1.11 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.13. Cormark also issued estimates for Genworth MI Canada’s Q3 2017 earnings at $1.09 EPS, Q4 2017 earnings at $1.05 EPS, FY2017 earnings at $4.40 EPS and FY2018 earnings at $4.36 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the company. TD Securities upgraded Genworth MI Canada from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from C$35.00 to C$40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. CIBC boosted their price objective on Genworth MI Canada from C$37.00 to C$40.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. National Bank Financial restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a C$36.00 price objective on shares of Genworth MI Canada in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Scotiabank restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a C$34.00 price objective on shares of Genworth MI Canada in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Genworth MI Canada from C$38.00 to C$40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$39.33.

Genworth MI Canada (TSE:MIC) opened at 33.98 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $35.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.32. Genworth MI Canada has a 1-year low of $27.39 and a 1-year high of $39.00. The company has a market capitalization of $3.12 billion and a P/E ratio of 7.49.

In related news, insider Winsor James Macdonell sold 8,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$37.42, for a total transaction of C$333,038.00. Also, Director Brian Michael Kelly sold 1,295 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$37.45, for a total value of C$48,497.75. Insiders have sold 21,295 shares of company stock valued at $808,386 over the last quarter.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 30th. Investors of record on Friday, May 12th will be given a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 10th.

Genworth MI Canada Company Profile

Genworth MI Canada Inc, through its subsidiary, Genworth Financial Mortgage Insurance Company Canada, operates as a private-sector residential mortgage insurer. The Company provides mortgage default insurance to Canadian residential mortgage lenders. It underwrites mortgage insurance for residential properties in various provinces and territories of Canada.

