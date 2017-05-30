Genuine Parts Company (GPC) Stake Decreased by Profund Advisors LLC

Profund Advisors LLC cut its stake in Genuine Parts Company (NYSE:GPC) by 10.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,353 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 389 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Genuine Parts Company were worth $310,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of GPC. Pinnacle Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Genuine Parts Company during the first quarter valued at $115,000. Hirtle Callaghan & Co LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Genuine Parts Company during the third quarter valued at $180,000. Tompkins Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Genuine Parts Company by 146.7% in the first quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 1,875 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $186,000 after buying an additional 1,115 shares during the last quarter. Washington Trust Bank increased its stake in shares of Genuine Parts Company by 334.3% in the first quarter. Washington Trust Bank now owns 1,963 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $181,000 after buying an additional 1,511 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cantab Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Genuine Parts Company during the fourth quarter valued at $193,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.75% of the company’s stock.

Genuine Parts Company (NYSE GPC) opened at 93.28 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.19 and a beta of 0.93. Genuine Parts Company has a 12-month low of $86.61 and a 12-month high of $105.97. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $91.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $94.93.

Genuine Parts Company (NYSE:GPC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The specialty retailer reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.03. Genuine Parts Company had a return on equity of 21.43% and a net margin of 4.57%. The company had revenue of $3.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.85 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.05 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Genuine Parts Company will post $4.81 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.675 per share. This represents a $2.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 7th. Genuine Parts Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 56.68%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on GPC. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $96.00 price target on shares of Genuine Parts Company in a report on Thursday, May 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Genuine Parts Company from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Goldman Sachs Group Inc reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $104.00 price target (up from $98.00) on shares of Genuine Parts Company in a report on Saturday, April 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $95.00 price target on shares of Genuine Parts Company in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $102.33.

Genuine Parts Company Company Profile

Genuine Parts Company is a service organization engaged in the distribution of automotive replacement parts, industrial replacement parts, office products and electrical/electronic materials. The Company’s segments include Automotive, Industrial, Office Products Group, Electrical/Electronic Materials and Other.

