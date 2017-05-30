Genesis Healthcare Inc (GEN) Issues Earnings Results

Genesis Healthcare Inc (NYSE:GEN) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.25. The company had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.40 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.48) EPS.

Genesis Healthcare (NYSE:GEN) opened at 1.86 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $2.33 and a 200 day moving average of $3.28. Genesis Healthcare has a one year low of $1.38 and a one year high of $4.75. The firm’s market capitalization is $172.48 million.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Teton Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Genesis Healthcare by 19.0% in the first quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after buying an additional 8,000 shares during the last quarter. Oxford Asset Management acquired a new stake in Genesis Healthcare during the fourth quarter worth $170,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in Genesis Healthcare by 2.6% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 83,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Genesis Healthcare by 201.7% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 85,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,000 after buying an additional 57,065 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Genesis Healthcare by 789.4% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 91,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,000 after buying an additional 81,480 shares during the last quarter. 10.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Genesis Healthcare

Genesis Healthcare, Inc is a holding company that provides post-acute care. The Company operates through three segments: inpatient services, which includes the operation of skilled nursing facilities and assisted or senior living facilities; rehabilitation therapy services, which includes its integrated and third-party rehabilitation and respiratory therapy services, and all other services.

