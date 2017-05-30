Genesee Valley Trust Co. Has $944,000 Stake in Dollar General Corp. (DG)

Genesee Valley Trust Co. increased its position in shares of Dollar General Corp. (NYSE:DG) by 0.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,544 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3 shares during the period. Genesee Valley Trust Co.’s holdings in Dollar General Corp. were worth $944,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DG. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in Dollar General Corp. during the third quarter worth $4,214,000. Trust Investment Advisors bought a new stake in Dollar General Corp. during the third quarter worth $912,000. Strategy Asset Managers LLC bought a new stake in Dollar General Corp. during the third quarter worth $1,814,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Dollar General Corp. by 34.3% in the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 35,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,486,000 after buying an additional 9,068 shares during the last quarter. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. increased its stake in Dollar General Corp. by 61.9% in the third quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 748,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,387,000 after buying an additional 286,200 shares during the last quarter. 81.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Dollar General Corp. (NYSE DG) opened at 72.32 on Tuesday. Dollar General Corp. has a 52-week low of $66.50 and a 52-week high of $96.88. The company has a 50 day moving average of $71.50 and a 200-day moving average of $73.42. The company has a market cap of $19.89 billion, a PE ratio of 16.33 and a beta of 0.84.

Dollar General Corp. (NYSE:DG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 16th. The company reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $6.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.96 billion. Dollar General Corp. had a net margin of 5.70% and a return on equity of 22.79%. Dollar General Corp.’s revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.30 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Dollar General Corp. will post $4.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. MKM Partners reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $83.00 target price on shares of Dollar General Corp. in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Credit Suisse Group AG set a $69.00 target price on Dollar General Corp. and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Gordon Haskett initiated coverage on Dollar General Corp. in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. They issued a “reduce” rating and a $67.00 target price on the stock. Buckingham Research downgraded Dollar General Corp. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $83.00 to $75.00 in a report on Friday, March 10th. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $68.00 target price on shares of Dollar General Corp. in a report on Friday, March 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $82.68.

Dollar General Corp. Company Profile

Dollar General Corporation is a discount retailer. The Company offers a selection of merchandise, including consumables, seasonal, home products and apparel. The Company’s consumables category includes paper and cleaning products (such as paper towels, bath tissue, and other home cleaning supplies); packaged food (such as cereals, spices, sugar and flour); perishables (such as milk, beer and wine); snacks (such as candy, cookies, and carbonated beverages); health and beauty (such as over-the-counter medicines and personal care products); pet (pet supplies and pet food), and tobacco products.

