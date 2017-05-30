General Electric Company (GE) Position Boosted by Whalerock Point Partners LLC

Whalerock Point Partners LLC raised its position in shares of General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) by 4.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 110,611 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 4,770 shares during the period. General Electric Company comprises approximately 1.4% of Whalerock Point Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Whalerock Point Partners LLC’s holdings in General Electric Company were worth $3,495,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Perigon Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of General Electric Company by 42.7% in the fourth quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 193,414 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $5,826,000 after buying an additional 57,866 shares during the last quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of General Electric Company by 280.3% in the fourth quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 157,094 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $4,964,000 after buying an additional 115,785 shares during the last quarter. Wealthfront Inc. increased its position in shares of General Electric Company by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. Wealthfront Inc. now owns 264,356 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $8,354,000 after buying an additional 23,675 shares during the last quarter. Aldebaran Financial Inc. increased its stake in General Electric Company by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Aldebaran Financial Inc. now owns 226,134 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $7,146,000 after buying an additional 10,018 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ibex Wealth Advisors increased its stake in General Electric Company by 17.3% in the fourth quarter. Ibex Wealth Advisors now owns 131,426 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $4,012,000 after buying an additional 19,340 shares in the last quarter. 54.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get General Electric Company alerts:

General Electric Company (GE) traded down 0.15% during midday trading on Monday, reaching $27.45. 30,624,045 shares of the company traded hands. General Electric Company has a one year low of $27.10 and a one year high of $33.00. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $28.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $238.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.95 and a beta of 1.20. General Electric Company also was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Friday. Stock investors purchased 39,673 put options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 151% compared to the typical daily volume of 15,815 put options.

General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 21st. The conglomerate reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.04. General Electric Company had a net margin of 6.86% and a return on equity of 15.99%. The firm had revenue of $27.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.37 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.21 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that General Electric Company will post $1.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

WARNING: “General Electric Company (GE) Position Boosted by Whalerock Point Partners LLC” was published by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this article on another website, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of US & international copyright law. The legal version of this article can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/05/30/general-electric-company-ge-stake-raised-by-whalerock-point-partners-llc-updated-updated.html.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on GE. Deutsche Bank AG set a $24.00 price objective on shares of General Electric Company and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Monday. William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of General Electric Company in a report on Saturday, April 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on shares of General Electric Company in a report on Monday, March 6th. TheStreet downgraded shares of General Electric Company from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, May 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on shares of General Electric Company in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. General Electric Company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.73.

In other news, Chairman Jeffrey R. Immelt bought 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $28.07 per share, for a total transaction of $2,807,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chairman now owns 2,561,926 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $71,913,262.82. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director William G. Beattie bought 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $27.70 per share, for a total transaction of $110,800.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 140,000 shares of company stock worth $3,964,600 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

General Electric Company Company Profile

Receive News & Ratings for General Electric Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Electric Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.