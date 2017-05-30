Somewhat Favorable Media Coverage Somewhat Likely to Affect General Communication (GNCMA) Share Price

News articles about General Communication (NASDAQ:GNCMA) have been trending somewhat positive this week, AlphaOne reports. AlphaOne, a subsidiary of Accern, ranks the sentiment of news coverage by reviewing more than 20 million news and blog sources. AlphaOne ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. General Communication earned a media sentiment score of 0.18 on AlphaOne’s scale. AlphaOne also assigned news coverage about the utilities provider an impact score of 50 out of 100, meaning that recent news coverage is somewhat likely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the next few days.

Shares of General Communication (NASDAQ GNCMA) traded down 0.65% on Monday, reaching $36.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 349,228 shares. General Communication has a 1-year low of $12.26 and a 1-year high of $38.32. The firm’s market cap is $1.32 billion. The company’s 50 day moving average is $36.27 and its 200-day moving average is $23.80.

In other General Communication news, Director William Parker Glasgow sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.25, for a total transaction of $271,875.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 59,094 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,142,157.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP William C. Behnke sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.00, for a total value of $620,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 181,912 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,639,272. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 33,500 shares of company stock worth $1,107,875. 14.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

General Communication Company Profile

General Communication, Inc is a holding company. The Company, together with its subsidiaries, is a communications provider with operations primarily in the State of Alaska. The Company provides a range of wireless, data, video, voice and managed services to residential customers, businesses, governmental entities, and educational and medical institutions primarily in Alaska under its GCI brand.

