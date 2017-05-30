Gear4music Holdings PLC (G4M) Insider Sells £345,000 in Stock

Gear4music Holdings PLC (LON:G4M) insider Dean Murray sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 690 ($8.86), for a total transaction of £345,000 ($443,159.92).

Shares of Gear4music Holdings PLC (LON G4M) opened at 789.00 on Tuesday. The stock’s market cap is GBX 159.03 million. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 620.18 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 551.81. Gear4music Holdings PLC has a 1-year low of GBX 96.00 and a 1-year high of GBX 800.00.

Separately, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “not rated” rating on shares of Gear4music Holdings PLC in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th.

Gear4music Holdings PLC Company Profile

Gear4music (Holdings) plc is engaged in the online retailing of musical instruments and equipment. The Company sells its own-brand musical instruments and music equipment alongside with other brands. The Company offers over 1,500 products, which are sold under approximately eight brands, including Gear4music; Archer, which offers string instruments, such as violins, cellos, violas and double bass; Redsub, which offers bass guitar amplifiers and pedals; SubZero, which offers guitars, amplifiers, mixers, speakers and audio electronics; Minster, which offers digital pianos; Rosedale, which offers woodwind instruments, such as clarinets, flutes, oboes and piccolos, and Brass Instruments, which offers trumpets, trombones, tubas and French horns.

