GDS Holdings Ltd – (GDS) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.07 EPS

GDS Holdings Ltd – (NYSE:GDS) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $50.86 million for the quarter.

Shares of GDS Holdings Ltd – (NYSE:GDS) opened at 7.88 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $8.02 and its 200-day moving average is $8.47. The firm’s market capitalization is $748.61 million. GDS Holdings Ltd – has a one year low of $7.35 and a one year high of $10.76.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 price objective on shares of GDS Holdings Ltd – in a report on Thursday, May 25th.

GDS Holdings Ltd – Company Profile

GDS Holdings Ltd is a developer and operator of data centers in China. The Company is engaged in design, build-out and operation of data centers. It operates as a carrier and cloud neutral, which enables its customers to connect to all the People’s Republic of China telecommunications carriers, and to access a number of the People’s Republic of China cloud service providers, whom it hosts in its facilities.

