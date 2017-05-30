GasLog Ltd to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.14 (GLOG)

GasLog Ltd (NYSE:GLOG) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, May 5th. Investors of record on Monday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.14 per share by the shipping company on Thursday, May 25th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 11th.

GasLog has increased its dividend payment by an average of 7.6% per year over the last three years. GasLog has a payout ratio of 329.4% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Analysts expect GasLog to earn $0.72 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.56 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 77.8%.

GasLog (NYSE:GLOG) opened at 13.80 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $13.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.43. The firm’s market cap is $1.11 billion. GasLog has a one year low of $11.58 and a one year high of $17.85.

GasLog (NYSE:GLOG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The shipping company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.02. GasLog had a negative net margin of 10.57% and a negative return on equity of 0.14%. The firm had revenue of $128.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $129.35 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.09) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that GasLog will post $0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of GasLog by 7.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 209,857 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $3,221,000 after buying an additional 15,372 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of GasLog by 6.5% in the first quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 72,941 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,120,000 after buying an additional 4,421 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of GasLog by 16.1% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 67,250 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,032,000 after buying an additional 9,320 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of GasLog by 57.9% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 28,276 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $435,000 after buying an additional 10,371 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.61% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on GLOG. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of GasLog from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. Credit Suisse Group AG initiated coverage on shares of GasLog in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $21.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Group LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of GasLog in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Seaport Global Securities raised shares of GasLog from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of GasLog from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $12.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. GasLog presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.43.

About GasLog

GasLog Ltd. is an international owner, operator and manager of liquefied natural gas (LNG) carriers. The Company provides support to international energy companies as part of their LNG logistics chain. The Company’s owned consolidated fleet consists of 27 LNG carriers, including 22 ships in operation and five LNG carriers on order.

