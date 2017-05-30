iPass Inc. (IPAS) CEO Gary A. Griffiths Purchases 20,000 Shares

iPass Inc. (NASDAQ:IPAS) CEO Gary A. Griffiths acquired 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1.23 per share, with a total value of $24,600.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

iPass Inc. (NASDAQ:IPAS) opened at 1.41 on Tuesday. The firm’s market capitalization is $92.27 million. iPass Inc. has a 12-month low of $0.98 and a 12-month high of $1.89. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.27 and a 200 day moving average of $1.41.

Several brokerages have weighed in on IPAS. Aegis raised shares of iPass from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $1.35 to $2.75 in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $3.00 price target on shares of iPass in a report on Tuesday, May 23rd. Benchmark Co. assumed coverage on shares of iPass in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $3.00 price target for the company. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services assumed coverage on shares of iPass in a report on Monday, April 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $2.70 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2.69.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in IPAS. Abbrea Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of iPass by 46.5% in the first quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC now owns 315,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $369,000 after buying an additional 100,000 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of iPass by 0.6% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,153,798 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,690,000 after buying an additional 19,806 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iPass by 1.9% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 487,439 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $570,000 after buying an additional 9,321 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of iPass by 1.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,253,788 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,636,000 after buying an additional 36,439 shares during the period. Finally, Royce & Associates LP acquired a new stake in shares of iPass during the first quarter valued at about $749,000. 29.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About iPass

iPass Inc (iPass), is a provider of global mobile connectivity, offering wireless fidelity (Wi-Fi) on mobile devices. The Company, through its Mobile Connectivity Services segment, offers a cloud-based solution allowing its customers and their users’ access to its global Wi-Fi network to stay connected to the people and information.

