Gartner Inc (IT) Shares Bought by Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Gartner Inc (NYSE:IT) by 1.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 265,238 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,131 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned about 0.32% of Gartner worth $28,643,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in IT. Advisor Group Inc. raised its stake in Gartner by 0.4% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 2,048 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $181,000 after buying an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. increased its position in shares of Gartner by 1.1% in the first quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 3,321 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $359,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the period. Isthmus Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Gartner by 0.8% in the third quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC now owns 8,530 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $757,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. Advantus Capital Management Inc increased its position in shares of Gartner by 1.0% in the third quarter. Advantus Capital Management Inc now owns 10,091 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $893,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. increased its position in shares of Gartner by 7.0% in the first quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 2,203 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $222,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the period. 90.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Gartner Inc (NYSE:IT) opened at 117.72 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $112.89 and a 200 day moving average of $105.56. Gartner Inc has a 1-year low of $84.54 and a 1-year high of $118.67. The stock has a market cap of $10.65 billion, a PE ratio of 53.51 and a beta of 1.09.

Gartner (NYSE:IT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The information technology services provider reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $625.17 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $612.84 million. Gartner had a net margin of 7.57% and a negative return on equity of 408.56%. Gartner’s revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.67 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Gartner Inc will post $3.48 EPS for the current year.

IT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays PLC upped their price objective on shares of Gartner from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Gartner from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Gartner from an “outperform” rating to a “top pick” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $117.00 to $124.00 in a research report on Monday, March 13th. Credit Suisse Group AG restated an “outperform” rating and set a $130.00 price target (up previously from $124.00) on shares of Gartner in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price target on shares of Gartner in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Gartner has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $118.36.

In other Gartner news, SVP Alwyn Dawkins sold 1,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.05, for a total transaction of $162,470.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 29,085 shares in the company, valued at $3,375,314.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Peter Sondergaard sold 4,172 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.90, for a total value of $466,846.80. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 93,765 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,492,303.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Gartner

Gartner, Inc is an information technology research and advisory company. The Company works with clients to research, analyze and interpret the business of information technology (IT), supply chain and marketing within the context of their individual roles. It operates in three segments: Research, Consulting and Events.

