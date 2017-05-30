Gabelli Funds LLC Maintains Position in Calavo Growers, Inc. (CVGW)

Gabelli Funds LLC maintained its stake in Calavo Growers, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVGW) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,000 shares of the company’s stock at the end of the first quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC owned about 0.09% of Calavo Growers worth $909,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CVGW. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in Calavo Growers during the first quarter valued at approximately $13,594,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Calavo Growers by 182.0% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 244,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,014,000 after buying an additional 157,800 shares during the period. SG Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Calavo Growers by 74.9% in the third quarter. SG Capital Management LLC now owns 275,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,994,000 after buying an additional 117,768 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP raised its stake in Calavo Growers by 125.5% in the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 181,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,122,000 after buying an additional 100,828 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Calavo Growers by 24.8% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 393,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,870,000 after buying an additional 78,219 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Calavo Growers Inc. alerts:

Shares of Calavo Growers, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVGW) opened at 68.45 on Tuesday. Calavo Growers, Inc. has a 52-week low of $48.75 and a 52-week high of $71.48. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $65.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $60.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.44 and a beta of 0.54.

Calavo Growers (NASDAQ:CVGW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 7th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.10. Calavo Growers had a return on equity of 18.36% and a net margin of 4.06%. The company had revenue of $226.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $240.27 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.37 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Calavo Growers, Inc. will post $2.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: “Gabelli Funds LLC Maintains Position in Calavo Growers, Inc. (CVGW)” was first published by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this article on another domain, it was stolen and republished in violation of U.S. & international copyright law. The original version of this article can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/05/30/gabelli-funds-llc-maintains-position-in-calavo-growers-inc-cvgw.html.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Calavo Growers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Calavo Growers presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.60.

In related news, Chairman Lecil E. Cole acquired 95,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $56.42 per share, for a total transaction of $5,359,900.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 473,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,696,872.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Lecil E. Cole acquired 42,942 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $61.78 per share, with a total value of $2,652,956.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 604,923 shares in the company, valued at $37,372,142.94. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 139,942 shares of company stock valued at $8,123,857 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 10.20% of the company’s stock.

About Calavo Growers

Calavo Growers, Inc operates in the avocado industry. The Company provides value-added fresh food. The Company distributes its products both domestically and internationally and internationally. It operates in three business segments: Fresh products, Calavo Foods and Renaissance Food Group, LLC (RFG).

Receive News & Ratings for Calavo Growers Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Calavo Growers Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.